St. Charles cyclist dies after crash with 2 vehicles

A St. Charles cyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles Saturday, Campton Hills police said in a news release.

Helmut Jahn of St. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Burlington and Old Lafox roads after officers responded about 3:29 p.m., according to the release.

Police said Jahn was riding his bicycle north on Old Lafox, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was consecutively struck by two cars, one traveling east on Burlington and the other going west.

A driver of one car, Emily Palmisano of Elburn, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other driver and his passenger were not injured, according to the release.

The Campton Hills Police Department was assisted by the Kane County Sheriff's Department, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, Kane County Office of Emergency Management members, the South Elgin Fire Department and the Fox River Countryside Fire District.