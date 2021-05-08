Shots fired after fight near Palatine, no one hit

Officials at the Cook County sheriff's office said no one was injured in an early Saturday morning shooting outside a bar near Palatine -- the second one reported in a week.

Deputies were called to a bar on the 1600 block of East Algonquin Road at about 4 a.m. for reports of a fight in the parking lot, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. While on scene, deputies reported hearing 10 gun shots fired west of the bar.

Deputies did not locate the shooter, but found six spent shell casings in a fast-food restaurant's parking lot near the bar.

Investigators checked area hospitals for anyone who may have come in with gunshot wounds, but did not locate anyone with those injuries.

It was the second time in a week that deputies had been called to the bar for a shooting.

On May 2, deputies responded to another shots fired call at 3:30 a.m. that was preceded by a fight in the parking lot, officials said. No one was shot in that case either. An unspecified number of shell casings were recovered in that shooting as well.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing, sheriff's officials said.