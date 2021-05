Northwest suburban lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate

Here are suburban lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate for the 102nd General Assembly.

Cristina Castro-D, Elgin

-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor

-- Appropriations: Revenue and Finance

-- Commerce

-- Energy and Public Utilities

-- Executive (Chair)

-- Healthcare Access and Availability

-- Insurance

-- Labor

Ann Gillespie-D, Arlington Heights

-- Appropriations: Constitutional Offices

-- Appropriations: Health

-- Commerce

-- Ethics (Chair)

-- Health

-- Insurance

-- Local Government

-- Subcommittee on Managed Care Organizations

-- Subcommittee on Medicaid

-- Subcommittee on Special Issues

Adriane Johnson-D, Buffalo Grove

-- Appropriations: Agriculture, Environment, and Energy

-- Appropriations: Human Services

-- Behavioral and Mental Health

-- Commerce

-- Environment and Conservation

-- Ethics

-- Public Safety

-- Transportation

Steven Landek-D, Bridgeview

-- Appropriations: Veterans Affairs

-- Ethics

-- Insurance

-- Local Government

-- State Government

Dan McConchie-R, Hawthorn Woods

-- Executive

Julie Morrison-D, Lake Forest

-- Appropriations: State Law Enforcement

-- Appropriations: Health

-- Appropriations

-- Environment and Conservation

-- Ethics

-- Financial Institutions

-- Health (Chair)

-- Subcommittee on Special Issues

Laura Murphy-D, Des Plaines

-- Appropriations: Constitutional Offices

-- Appropriations

-- Assignments

-- Commerce

-- Environment and Conservation

-- Executive

-- Executive Appointments (Chair)

-- Financial Institutions

-- Higher Education

-- Labor

-- Local Government

Karina Villa-D, West Chicago

-- Agriculture

-- Appropriations: Health

-- Behavioral and Mental Health

-- Education

-- Health

-- Pensions

-- Subcommittee on Long-term Care and Aging

• Compiled by JJ Bullock of the Daily Herald