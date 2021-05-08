McHenry County Board to consider cancellation of ICE contract after committee approval

McHenry County Board members Carlos Acosta, left, and Kelli Wegener speak to a crowd of about 80 attendees May 1at a rally in Woodstock to end McHenry County's contract to house detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

About 80 people attended a rally May 1 in Woodstock against McHenry County's contract to house detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some attendees wrapped themselves in a thin mylar sheet as symbolism of solidarity with detainees issued similar blankets while in custody. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

Questions about finances and morality were among those weighing on a McHenry County committee confronted last week by nearly a dozen people raising concerns about a contract between the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So much so that the county board's Finance and Audit Committee voted to move a resolution that would end the housing of federal immigration detainees at the McHenry County Jail forward to the county board's Committee of the Whole for consideration.

The panel's decision wasn't unanimous, however. Board members Jeff Thorsen, Tom Wilbeck and Michael Skala voted against it.

None of the three commented at the meeting about why they voted no, but Skala told the Northwest Herald earlier that he planned to vote against eliminating the contract because members of the finance committee are tasked with considering things through a strictly financial lens. If the issue came to the full board, he said, it would be a tougher, more nuanced decision.

The resolution previously was voted down by a different McHenry County Board committee.

The contract has become a regular topic among residents and community members at public meetings, with protests rotating through McHenry County communities. Some people acknowledged that ending the ICE contract won't resolve immigration issues in the country but said doing so would be a starting point.

Amanda Hall, a Woodstock resident and community organizer who is part of the Coalition to Cancel the ICE Contract in McHenry County, urged the panel to support the resolution.

"I ask you today to put our immigrant community first over your dwindling profit margins gained from this contract," Hall said. "You are making our county complicit in the system. Not only that, but the money you are taking is stained in the suffering that you continue to participate in."

The coalition currently has more than two dozen members, organizers said.

The county's finance department originally had described the jail's agreement with ICE as being worth anywhere from $6.8 million to $10 million, but subsequent reviews determined that there was less revenue because of the declining detainee population. For 2020, the county would have lost out on about $5.5 million in revenue without the contract, more recent estimates found.

At the end of 2017, the jail was housing an average of 280 detainees. As of August 2020, that number was down to 154, county board member Kelli Wegener said in a meeting last fall. This number dropped significantly in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was introduced by board member Carlos Acosta.

"You can't say that you oppose a broken detention system that dehumanizes and traumatizes immigrant families and then vote to keep McHenry County as part of that broken system that dehumanizes and traumatizes immigrant families," Acosta said.

The McHenry County Board's Committee of the Whole is meeting May 13.