Ground broken on new middle school built with AbbVie donation

Congressman Brad Schneider, center, joins officials from AbbVie, North Chicago and North Chicago Unit District 187 as well as several students in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new middle school being constructed with a $40 million donation from the pharmaceutical giant. Courtesy of AbbVie

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the site of what will soon be the new Neal Math and Science Academy for middle school students at North Chicago Unit District 187.

The new school was made possible through a $40 million donation by pharmaceutical giant AbbVie.

In March 2019, AbbVie officials announced the donation to create a new building for the district's only middle school to provide a safer, modernized learning environment and improve student success for children that "aims to help improve graduation rates, reduce dropout rates and increase college and career readiness."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, spoke at the ceremony along with AbbVie, North Chicago and school district officials. Several students also spoke about their aspirations for the new school.