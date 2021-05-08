Fox Valley lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate
Here are suburban lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate for the 102nd General Assembly.
Cristina Castro-D, Elgin
-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor
-- Appropriations: Revenue and Finance
-- Commerce
-- Energy and Public Utilities
-- Executive (Chair)
-- Healthcare Access and Availability
-- Insurance
-- Labor
Donald DeWitte-R, St. Charles
-- Appropriations: Personnel and Procurement
-- Appropriations: Revenue and Finance
-- Appropriations: Emergency Management
-- Appropriations: Government Infrastructure
-- Appropriations
-- Behavioral and Mental Health
-- Commerce
-- Executive
-- Local Government
-- Pensions
-- Revenue (minority spokesperson)
-- Transportation (minority spokesperson)
Linda Holmes-D, Aurora
-- Agriculture
-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor
-- Appropriations
-- Executive
-- Labor (Chair)
-- Local Government
Karina Villa-D, West Chicago
-- Agriculture
-- Appropriations: Health
-- Behavioral and Mental Health
-- Education
-- Health
-- Pensions
-- Subcommittee on Long-term Care and Aging
Craig Wilcox-R, McHenry
-- Appropriations: Agriculture, Environment and Energy
-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor
-- Appropriations: Veterans' Affairs
-- Appropriations: Government Infrastructure
-- Appropriations
-- Energy and Public Utilities
-- Financial Institutions
-- Human Rights
-- Labor
-- Local Government
-- State Government
-- Transportation
-- Veterans' Affairs (Chair)
