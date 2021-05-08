Fox Valley lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate

Here are suburban lawmakers' committee seats in the Illinois Senate for the 102nd General Assembly.

Cristina Castro-D, Elgin

-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor

-- Appropriations: Revenue and Finance

-- Commerce

-- Energy and Public Utilities

-- Executive (Chair)

-- Healthcare Access and Availability

-- Insurance

-- Labor

Donald DeWitte-R, St. Charles

-- Appropriations: Personnel and Procurement

-- Appropriations: Revenue and Finance

-- Appropriations: Emergency Management

-- Appropriations: Government Infrastructure

-- Appropriations

-- Behavioral and Mental Health

-- Commerce

-- Executive

-- Local Government

-- Pensions

-- Revenue (minority spokesperson)

-- Transportation (minority spokesperson)

Linda Holmes-D, Aurora

-- Agriculture

-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor

-- Appropriations

-- Executive

-- Labor (Chair)

-- Local Government

Karina Villa-D, West Chicago

-- Agriculture

-- Appropriations: Health

-- Behavioral and Mental Health

-- Education

-- Health

-- Pensions

-- Subcommittee on Long-term Care and Aging

Craig Wilcox-R, McHenry

-- Appropriations: Agriculture, Environment and Energy

-- Appropriations: Business Regulations and Labor

-- Appropriations: Veterans' Affairs

-- Appropriations: Government Infrastructure

-- Appropriations

-- Energy and Public Utilities

-- Financial Institutions

-- Human Rights

-- Labor

-- Local Government

-- State Government

-- Transportation

-- Veterans' Affairs (Chair)

• Compiled by JJ Bullock of the Daily Herald