South Elgin's Tuna Kahuna returning for 25th year

After a 2020 pandemic break, South Elgin's annual Tuna Kahuna fishing contest is back for its 25th year.

The free event, for kids 15 and younger, is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. June 19 at Blackhawk Pond, 1479 Blackhawk Circle.

"We're really happy to start bringing events back and increase the positivity in everyone's lives," said Kim Wascher, the village's parks and recreation director.

The contest, which used to be held along the Fox River, was started by the Kiwanis Club. When the group disbanded, the parks and recreation department took over organizing the event.

While there are no freshwater tuna, Wascher said the 100,000-square-foot Blackhawk Pond is well-stocked with smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye, sunfish, bluegill, crappie and "some really large catfish."

Whoever catches the biggest fish will be dubbed the "Big Kahuna" and receive a trophy and prize basket with fishing equipment.

All participants will be entered in a raffle to receive other prizes.

Registration can be done online or on the day of the event at the site starting at 8 a.m. Residents registering online should use section #23610-01.

The first 100 people who register will get a commemorative 25th anniversary fishing lure. All participants must bring their own equipment and be accompanied by an adult. Bait and concessions will be available for sale.

Wascher said the event is accessible for people of all abilities. Blackhawk Park features paved paths and an accessible fishing deck for people with disabilities.

"Fishing is a lifetime activity that anyone can do," Wascher said. "No matter what your physical abilities are."