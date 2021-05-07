Puppy stolen from Arlington Heights store
Updated 5/7/2021 2:45 PM
Two men recently broke into an Arlington Heights dog store and stole a Yorkshire terrier puppy, police said Friday.
The burglary occurred at Pocket Puppies, 1457 E. Palatine Road, during the overnight hours when the business was closed, according to a police department bulletin. Video surveillance captured both suspects -- hooded and wearing masks -- who forced entry into the store.
Police say the corresponding microchip for the stolen puppy is #900217000115164.
Investigators are seeking information about the incident, the offenders, and whereabouts of the puppy at (847) 368-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.
