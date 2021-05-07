Months after Trump pardon, Casey Urlacher files to run for state Senate seat

Just months after receiving a controversial presidential pardon from Donald Trump, newly reelected Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher again is setting his sights on higher office, submitting paperwork to run for the state Senate.

Urlacher on Thursday filed a statement of organization that reactivates his Citizens for Urlacher political committee. It allows Urlacher, a Republican, to run for the 26th state Senate District seat, a post now held by Senate GOP Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods.

McConchie first was elected to the Senate in 2016 and he won reelection in 2018.

McConchie defeated Urlacher and Barrington Hills' Martin McLaughlin, now a state representative, in the 2016 Republican primary for the Senate seat.

Urlacher, the younger brother of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, was among 73 people pardoned by Trump during his final hours in office. Urlacher was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2020 on allegations he took part in an illegal sports gambling business.

Urlacher, whose brother visited the White House last year, was the only one of 10 people charged in the case to receive a pardon.

McConchie of Hawthorn Woods questioned the pardon in a statement at the time.

"Pardons should be done on the merits of the case, not based on a relationship with the president," he said. "This sort of practice undermines the public's faith in our system. We're supposed to be a nation of laws, not one based on people getting benefits just because of who they know."

Urlacher won reelection to a third term as Mettawa's mayor this month after running a write-in campaign. He filed as a candidate shortly after his pardon.

Urlacher's campaign committee is relaunching with $100 in the bank, his report indicates. Wife Jeanna Urlacher is serving as the committee's treasurer.

The Citizens for Urlacher committee filed its last financial report on Jan. 11. It reported no cash saved and $71,833 in debts to Urlacher for loans dating to 2016.

Although not unheard of, primary challenges to sitting state or federal lawmakers by members of their own party are rare.

But there's a schism in the Republican Party between members who support the twice-impeached Trump and those who were critical of the president.

For example, in the Chicago area, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, an outspoken Trump foe who supported impeachment, is preparing to face challenges from several Trump devotees in the Republican primary for the 16th District seat he's held since 2013.