Gurnee resident gave lifetime of service to community

Longtime Gurnee resident James "Jim" Strang, who gave a lifetime of service to the community, died this week.

An obituary posted by the Warren Cemetery did not list a cause of death for Strang, who was 86.

His efforts in the community did not go unrecognized. Strang was named to the Wall of Honor as a distinguished alumnus by Warren Township High School, he won the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Gurnee Exchange Club and in 1993 was the Gurnee Days Honoree.

He had a 32-year career at Warren Township High School District 121. He taught in biology, health, science and physical education and coached football and wrestling. During his career at the high school he served as the athletic director, principal and director of Administrative Services and State Mandates.

After retiring in 1989, he became chairman of the new building committee for the Church of the Annunciation of Our Lady in Gurnee. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the local chapter of the Anglican Society of Mary. He later joined the Roman Communion and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in North Chicago.

Strang was the first executive director of the Gurnee Park District and later served on the Gurnee Park District Board.

He was also past president of the Warren Cemetery Association and served as a member and chairman of the Gurnee Civil Service Commission. Strang was also a volunteer firefighter with the village of Gurnee and earned the rank of lieutenant.

Visitation will from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at Warren Funeral Home, 1475 Cemetery Road in Gurnee. Because of the pandemic, guests will be required to wear masks, and a maximum of 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home.

Strang's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church at 40000 N. Route 45 in Old Mill Creek, with burial at Warren Cemetery.