DuPage website honors fallen veterans

Daily Herald report
DuPage County has relaunched a Memorial Day website that allows people to gather virtually and honor the memories of fallen service members.

Shortly after the pandemic hit last year, the county's IT and GIS team created the interactive memorial. Visitors to the website can share photographs and a written tribute about their family member or friend.

 

The site also features quotes, poems, and videos offering historical information surrounding the Memorial Day holiday.

"If we cannot yet gather in person, our digital Memorial Wall provides an interactive way to tell the stories of DuPage County men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces," county board Chairman Dan Cronin said in a statement.

The Memorial Day website can be found by visiting dupageco.org/memorial.

