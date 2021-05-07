Divers pull person from vehicle sinking in Naperville pond

Divers rescued a person from a vehicle that was sinking in pond in Naperville.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. Friday near 248th Avenue and Ashwood Road.

First responders found a car submerged in a pond about 15 feet from the shore.

Firefighters said the driver was slightly injured and had escaped the vehicle before it sank.

After hearing of another person in the vehicle, Naperville Water Rescue Divers entered the water and rescued someone who then was taken Edward Hospital.