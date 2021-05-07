Daily Herald wins 25 awards in IPA contest

Rick West/rwestl@dailyherald.comPeople raise their hand in prayer during a protest outside the police station in Elgin Monday night.

Mark Welsh/mwelshl@dailyherald.comSouth Elgin High School (coed team) cheerleaders compete in state finals and rush for glory as they claim their first place trophy in Bloomington on Saturday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comCatherine Ori's family gather to celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Lindenhurst outside at The Village at Victory Lakes. The family sang all of her favorite songs to Ori through the patio door.

The Daily Herald has won 25 awards in the 2020 Illinois Press Association competition, including three first-place honors.

The awards will be presented May 7.

"Ultimately, our aim is to contribute to the welfare of the suburbs through our journalism. We thank the Illinois Press Association for its recognition of those efforts," Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen said. "These honors reflect the devotion our talented staff brings each day to serving our readers."

Here are the award winners:

First place

• Spot news photo: Rick West, "Protest Prayer"

• General news photo: Brian Hill, "Centenarian's COVID Birthday"

• Sports photo: Mark Welsh, "Rush for Glory"

Second place

• Government reporting: Marni Pyke

• Coverage of taxation: Jake Griffin

• Sports section: Mike Smith and Sports staff

• Business/Economic Reporting: David Bernstein of ProPublica with the Daily Herald, "The Deal at 30"

• Editorial: John Lampinen

• Portrait/personality: Rick West, "Feeling Strong"

• Sports photo: Rick West, "Dancers Take Flight"

• Newspaper design: Staff

• Headline writing: Amanda Erd

• Special section: Jim Baumann and staff, "Publishing During a Pandemic"

Third place

• Original Column: Jim Slusher

• Coverage of diversity: Madhu Krishnamurthy

• Obituary tribute: Tom Quinlan, "Eulogy for Bob Frisk"

• Editorial page: Jim Slusher and editorial board

• General news photo: John Starks, "COVID Seder"

• Sports photo: Mark Welsh, "Championship Hug"

• Single page design: Neil Holdway, "President hospitalized"

• Headline writing: Kevin Dollear

Honorable mention

• Community service: Staff for COVID-19 coverage

• General news photo: Rick West, "Mourner Salutes"

• Portrait/personality: Brian Hill, "Attacked Teacher"

• Sports photo: Patrick Kunzer, "Concentrating on Beam"