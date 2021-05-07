 

COVID-19 update: 3,321 new cases, 36 more deaths, 73,526 more vaccinations

  • Marcos Bostho of Elgin gets a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Elgin mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center. Over 34% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

      Marcos Bostho of Elgin gets a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Elgin mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center. Over 34% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 5/7/2021 12:16 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,321 Friday, the most since April 30, with 36 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Thursday, 73,526 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 65,750.

 

The federal government has delivered 12,390,875 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 9,719,958 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,334,906 people have been fully vaccinated or 34% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospital were treating 1,977 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 3.1%, which is up slightly from Thursday.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,351,497 and 22,171 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 101,005 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

