Cheryl Corley, Greg Kot win Headline Club Lifetime Achievement Awards

Cheryl Corley, Chicago-based correspondent for NPR, and Greg Kot, former music critic for the Chicago Tribune, have been named recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Chicago Headline Club.

The two will be honored at this year's Peter Lisagor Awards virtual ceremony May 14. Presenting the awards will be Headline Club president Madhu Krishnamurthy and president-elect Amanda Vinicky.

Corley, who's been a correspondent on the national desk of NPR for more than 25 years, previously was news director and City Hall reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Kot, who accepted a buyout in 2020 after 40 years at the Tribune, now works as editorial director of The Coda Collection, a multimedia music site. He continues to co-host "Sound Opinions," the syndicated rock and roll talk show, with Jim DeRogatis. DeRogatis was last year's Lifetime Achievement Award honoree along with writer, editor and educator Clarence Waldron.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.