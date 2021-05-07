 

Bail set at $25,000 for man accused of sex abuse in Elmhurst

  • Kelvin Brown

Updated 5/7/2021 8:46 PM

Bail has been set at $25,000 for a man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl employed by an Elmhurst gym and exposing himself to another gym employee and an employee at the Elmhurst Public Library.

Kelvin Brown, 42, believed to be homeless with a last known address in Bellwood, is charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of criminal sexual abuse, two counts of public indecency, and one count of misdemeanor attempted disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

 

Brown appeared in bond court Friday. He must post $2,500 to be released pending trial.

On April 12, Elmhurst police responded to a call of suspicious behavior at the Elmhurst Public Library.

Police said Brown exposed himself to a woman and ran his fingers through the hair of a female library patron.

Further investigation revealed Brown had grabbed the 16-year-old employee at the FFC Health Club in Elmhurst two days earlier, authorities said.

Brown was arrested by Elmhurst police Friday. His next court date is May 13.

