Schaumburg Park District outdoor pools reopening May 29

Meineke Pool and the Schaumburg Park District's other pools will reopen for the summer May 29, but with capacity restrictions in place that will require patrons to obtain online reservations. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

The Schaumburg Park District is opening its outdoor pools for the summer beginning Memorial Day weekend, but with capacity restrictions in place, advanced online reservations will be required.

Those reservations for the season that opens May 29 at Atcher Island, Meineke Pool, The Water Works and Volkening Lake will be available to the public on Saturday, May 15, officials said in an announcement Thursday.

New this year is the Splash Saver Virtual Discount Card, which saves individuals and families $1 per admission for every visit. The card costs $20 for residents or current members and $40 for nonresidents. Cards and reservations are available at www.parkfun.com.

Atcher Island, 730 S. Springinsguth Road, is a tropical-themed outdoor water park with a circular drop bowl slide, waterslides, a wading pool, toddler-friendly sprayground and more. The concession stand will be open with limited food and drink options. Reservations will be available in two-hour time slots.

Meineke Pool, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, is an outdoor pool featuring waterslides, a 50-meter Olympic pool, diving area with separate diving well and an interactive water park playground for small patrons. Reservations will be available in 1½-hour time slots Monday through Friday and two-hour time slots Saturday and Sunday.

The Water Works, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, is an indoor water park with waterslides, rapid water channel, diving pool, lap pool, water park playground for kids and more. Reservations will be available in 1½-hour time slots.

Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, offers walking, fishing, picnicking and boating options. Kayak and paddleboat rental reservations will be available in one-hour time slots.

"We are very excited to see our community enjoy fun in the sun at our aquatic facilities again," Heather Simross, manager of fitness and aquatics, said in Thursday's announcement. "We have worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our guests while making it an enjoyable experience."

Due to COVID-19, not all pool features may be available. The park district is setting capacity limits in accordance to guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Hours and capacity are subject to change based on state guidelines.

For more information and hours, call (847) 490-7015 or visit parkfun.com.