Pritzker expects state to fully reopen by June 11

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' businesses and other operations could move to a full reopening by June 11.

Pritzker also said the state is on schedule to move to a Bridge Phase that creates greater capacity at most businesses and social gatherings on May 14.

Citing a stabilization of hospitalizations and a decline in new cases, the governor said the state was ready to move to the new phases.

Those phases could be delayed if infections and hospitalizations rise, however.

"We have all seen throughout this pandemic that this virus and its variants have proven to be unpredictable," Pritzker said. "Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks, a month from now."

In the Bridge Phase, restaurants now allowed to operate at 25% capacity can move to 30% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors. Fitness centers, offices, personal care businesses and retailers will be allowed to move to 60% capacity, up from 50% today. Museums will be allowed 60% capacity from the current 25%.

Indoor social gatherings, like weddings or other parties, can move from a maximum of 50 people to as many as 250, while outdoor events will grow to as much as 500 people.

Spectator events, such as sporting events and theaters, will be allowed to move to 60% capacity, and zoos will also be allowed to operate at 60% capacity as well.

There are no capacity limits in the final Phase 5 fully reopened phase.