Maine South officials investigating photo re-creating George Floyd's murder

Maine South High School officials are investigating the origins of a photograph circulating on social media that features at least one student re-creating George Floyd's murder.

"Maine South denounces acts and images of hate and racism, and (it) recognizes that this has caused harm to our school community," Principal Ben Collins said in an email sent to Maine South parents, students and staff members Wednesday night. "Racism and hate have no home in our schools."

Officials at the Park Ridge school were tipped off to the photo's existence about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through an anonymous alert system, District 207 spokesman Brett Clark said.

It re-creates Floyd's killing last year by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck while he was handcuffed and lying face down. Now-former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder and awaits sentencing.

The school's investigation began quickly.

"We take this issue seriously," Collins said in his email. "This is a serious matter and will be dealt with appropriately by the school and/or district."

No disciplinary action had been taken as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Maine South staff seeks to ensure the school community "is a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students, especially our students of color," Collins said.