 

'Let's do something': After cemetery opposition, S. Barrington officials want to help veterans

  • A national veterans cemetery was proposed for the southwest corner of Freeman and Mundhank roads in South Barrington. The plan has since been scuttled.

    A national veterans cemetery was proposed for the southwest corner of Freeman and Mundhank roads in South Barrington. The plan has since been scuttled. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

  • While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs no longer plans a national veterans cemetery at the southwest corner of Freeman and Mundhank roads in South Barrington, village officials say they're interested in helping the agency find another location nearby.

    While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs no longer plans a national veterans cemetery at the southwest corner of Freeman and Mundhank roads in South Barrington, village officials say they're interested in helping the agency find another location nearby. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/6/2021 5:12 PM

Months after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it no longer planned to establish a cemetery in South Barrington, the village board on Friday will discuss the controversial proposal and ways to help local veterans.

One option could be supporting the search for a new veterans cemetery site elsewhere in the suburbs, Mayor Paula McCombie said. Another option could be offering services for veterans, such as assistance with financial matters or making medical appointments, she said.

 

"What can we do?" McCombie said. "Let's do something."

The board is set to meet at 3 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

The 15-acre site once being eyed by the VA is near the southwest corner of Mundhank and Freeman roads. The VA's plan -- designed to provide burial options for veterans and their families in or near urban areas -- called for thousands of niches in walls for cremated remains.

The site would've been an extension of the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery near Joliet.

But the proposal drew many objections. McCombie and other critics said a veterans cemetery that would host multiple memorial rifle volleys each day was not appropriate for a site near homes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

They also said potential odors from a nearby, inactive landfill would render the property unfit for veterans and mourners.

In September 2020, the Veterans Affairs Department announced it had ceased pursuing the South Barrington site, saying the property no longer was available. Public real estate records indicate the property was sold that month.

No development plans have surfaced, McCombie said.

Despite opposing the VA's proposal, McCombie believes a new veterans cemetery is needed in the North or Northwest suburbs. She's even suggested other sites in the village and in other towns -- although she said communicating with the agency has been difficult.

Depending on how Friday's discussion goes, the board could draft a resolution or proclamation supporting the search for a new site, McCombie said.

Creating a local veterans assistance program, perhaps staffed by volunteers, could have value, too, she said.

"We want to do something that has real meaning," she said.

No final decisions will be made Friday. That could happen at the board's next gathering, on May 13.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Unsuitable resting place
 
Guest View: Object now to flawed South Barrington veterans cemetery site
Related Article
Guest View: Object now to flawed South Barrington veterans cemetery site
 
Veteran cemetery site in South Barrington still the VA's choice; neighbors have concerns
Related Article
Veteran cemetery site in South Barrington still the VA's choice; neighbors have concerns
 
National veterans cemetery in South Barrington: How about a different spot in town, leaders say
Related Article
National veterans cemetery in South Barrington: How about a different spot in town, leaders say
 
What if a national veterans cemetery, with daily rifle volleys, were in South Barrington?
Related Article
What if a national veterans cemetery, with daily rifle volleys, were in South Barrington?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 