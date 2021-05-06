Iowa driver charged in crash that killed Maple Park man
Updated 5/6/2021 3:26 PM
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- An Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide counts after prosecutors accused him of being at fault for a March crash that killed a Maple Park man.
Zachary Russell Willer, 32, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by reckless driving and vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, television station KCCI reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Willer was behind the wheel on March 9 when his vehicle hit a semitrailer stopped at traffic light near Southeast Polk High School. A passenger in Willer's car, 23-year-old Dean Goodenough of Maple Park, died from his injuries, and another passenger was injured.
The driver of the semitrailer truck was not injured, investigators said.
