Feder: US99 hires Melissa McGurren to host mornings

Melissa McGurren, who was a mainstay of Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM for 22 years, has been hired by Audacy country WUSN 99.5-FM to lead a new morning show, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday, she will host "Melissa and Austin" from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays with co-host Austin Huff, a radio producer and podcaster just in from St. Louis.

"I wish I could fully express my gratitude and happiness about joining the US99 team," McGurren said in a statement. "I love Chicago and country music and I've never been more confident in an opportunity or my team. I know this is exactly where I'm supposed to be, and I couldn't be happier to make this new move in my career."

Terms of her multiyear deal, negotiated by attorney Steve Mandell, were not disclosed.

McGurren, the pride of Portage, Indiana, who rose from traffic reporter to co-host of Eric Ferguson's morning show at The Mix, has been off the air since she and the station parted company late last year.

No reason was cited for the breakup, but reports persisted of friction between Ferguson and McGurren. Her new role will make them direct competitors.

