COVID-19 update: 99,599 more shots, 40 more dead, 1,778 new cases

State health officials today announced 99,599 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

The total number of vaccine doses administered throughout Illinois is now at 9,646,432 since they became available in mid-December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,778 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 22,136 since outbreak began, with 1,348,176 in Illinois having been infected.

Hospitals across the state are treating 2,055 COVID-19 patients, including 483 of whom were in intensive care beds, according to IDPH records.

IDPH records also show the state's seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 3%, its lowest point since March 27.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population and shows the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.