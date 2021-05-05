Police oversight agency chief resigns

Under fire for the slow pace of investigations, the head of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Wednesday she is resigning after three years in that job.

Sydney Roberts was appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2018. She becomes the second high-ranking administration official to resign this week as Mayor Lori Lightfoot nears the midpoint of her term.

Roberts said the agency has "assumed an unprecedented role" in making sure use of deadly force by officers is investigated thoroughly, and also that its findings are as public and transparent as possible.

Lightfoot has been openly critical of the agency and how long it has taken for investigations to be completed under Roberts' leadership.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.