Police: Nooses found at York intended as message about students' mental health

Authorities finished an investigation into two nooses found hanging from the bleachers at York Community High School's football field in Elmhurst and found a student responsible for placing them. The school chose not to pursue criminal charges.

A group of adults playing an informal soccer game on the field Jan. 18 came across the nooses hanging from under the bleachers sometime between noon and 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Elmhurst Police Department. Both ropes had tape on them with two messages. One said, "Let them play!", and the other said, "Hear us now! Please!"

The student intended to draw attention to the mental health impact of not being able to play sports due to coronavirus precautions, according to the news release.

"District officials will approach this incident now as a school matter, which by law must remain private," interim District 205 Superintendent Linda Yonke said in the news release. "At the same time, we also want to acknowledge that the symbolism used in this incident, regardless of intent, invoked anger and fear in many people. Please know that our first priority will always be the emotional and physical safety of our students and staff."