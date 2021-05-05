New deputy police chief in Wheeling as three officers promoted

The Wheeling Police Department's newest deputy chief was recognized at a public ceremony this week, as were a new commander and sergeant.

Former Cmdr. Michael Conway has been promoted to deputy chief, and he recited his oath of office during Monday night's village board meeting. Conway replaces Joseph Licari, who retired from the department last month.

Al Steffen serves as the department's other deputy chief.

Also taking oaths for new positions Monday were Cmdr. Troy Musolf, formerly a sergeant; Sgt. Thomas Pinedo, formerly a corporal; and the five village officials who won seats in last month's election.

Chief Jamie Dunne introduced the officers and spoke about their service. Cook County Associate Judge Steven Wagner, a Wheeling resident, administered the oaths.

Conway joined the Wheeling Police Department in 1997. He rose through the ranks over time, serving in a variety of roles.

Dunne described Conway as "a person of strong character" who is respected and appreciated by other department members, elected officials and the community.

Musolf joined the department in 2004. He most recently had served as investigations sergeant and was tasked with being a lead homicide investigator, as well as a member of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.

Pinedo joined the department in 1999. He's worked as a patrol officer, a motorcycle officer, an undercover officer with the department's special operations unit and a lead homicide investigator, among other roles. He was promoted to corporal last year.

After the officers received their new badges from family members -- a police tradition -- Village President Pat Horcher thanked their families for supporting the officers and sharing them with the community.

"I know this is not a job that you can just leave here," he said.

Wagner also administered oaths for Horcher and new Clerk Kathy Brady, as well as for trustees Mary Papantos, Mary Krueger and Jim Ruffatto.