Feder: Former Fox News anchor Leland Vittert joins NewsNation

Leland Vittert, a former weekend anchor, reporter and foreign correspondent for Fox News, has landed at NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group's Chicago-based cable news network, as an anchor/correspondent, Robert Feder writes.

He is expected be part of the anchor lineup for a morning news show to launch later this year. According to insiders, he is likely to team with Adrienne Bankert, who recently was hired from ABC News.

Vittert, 38, grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Northwestern University with a double major in journalism and economics. He also studied at the London School of Economics.

In 2010 Vittert joined Fox News as a foreign correspondent covering the Middle East. Before that he worked for local stations in Denver; Orlando; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Madison, Wisconsin.

It's unclear whether Vittert quit or was fired from Fox News, but he has not been seen on the network since January. Only last week Fox News officially confirmed his departure, saying they "mutually and amicably parted ways."

