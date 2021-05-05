COVID-19 update: 96,415 more vaccinations, 2,410 new cases, 30 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,410 Wednesday with 30 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 96,415 more COVID-19 shots were administered, a spike from lows on Sunday and Monday because of inoculations not being reported by pharmacies due to technical issues. The seven-day average for vaccinations is 71,219.

The state also reported that 60% of adults and 80% of seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, 33% of the Illinois' 12.7 million population has been fully vaccinated.

The federal government has delivered 12,078,725 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 9,546,833 shots have been administered.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine takes just one dose.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,060 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,346,398 and 22,096 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 77,670 virus tests in the last 24 hours.