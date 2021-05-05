Average of COVID-19 infections drops by 6% in a week

Average new cases of COVID-19 declined for the sixth day in a row, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Wednesday.

The seven-day average for new infections was about 2,563 Wednesday compared to nearly 2,731 April 29, a 6% decrease.

That's a metric officials are watching along with hospitalizations if the state is to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days as expected.

On Wednesday, IDPH's website indicated new hospital admissions for COVID-19 are decreasing. The trend of total patients in hospitals with the virus shows an increase over 28 days, but it is "not significant," the state reported.

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,410 Wednesday with 30 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the IDPH reported.

So far, there are 4,319 cases of more contagious COVID-19 mutations in Illinois; nearly 66% come from a United Kingdom variant and 24% from a strain originating in Brazil.

On Tuesday, 96,415 more COVID-19 shots were administered, a spike from lows on Sunday and Monday because of technical issues that prevented pharmacies from recording inoculations. Tuesday's tally includes 40,000 late-breaking shot reports from the weekend, the IDPH said.

The seven-day average for vaccinations is 71,219.

The state also reported that 60% of adults and 80% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, 33% of Illinois' 12.7 million population has been fully vaccinated.

The federal government has delivered 12,078,725 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 9,546,833 shots have been administered.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses several weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine takes just one dose.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,060 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,346,398, and 22,096 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 77,670 virus tests in the last 24 hours.