Authorities: Man fired automatic rifle-style pistol in neighborhood

An Elgin man has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, accused of firing an automatic rifle-style pistol in a residential neighborhood.

Bail was set Tuesday at $250,000 for Drew A. Scruggs, 30, of the 1500 block of Mark Avenue, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Authorities say Scruggs fired multiple shots at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 0-100 block of Longwood Place. Nobody was injured.

At the time, Scruggs was free on bond in a March driving under the influence of alcohol case.

He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

To be released from jail, Scruggs would have to post $25,000.

Friday is his next court date.