Water main break in downtown Elgin causes traffic delays

A water main break on Chicago Street closed the intersection at State Street in downtown Elgin Tuesday morning. COURTESY OF THE CITY OF ELGIN

A water main break in downtown Elgin caused a few traffic headaches for morning commuters and left about 30 properties without water.

The water main broke around 5 a.m. on Chicago Street just west of State Street (Route 31), according to Public Works Superintendent Aaron Neal.

Neal said he believes it is a 10- or 12-inch water main. Because the location of the break is on a hill, Neal said, muddy water and stone under the road flowed downhill to the intersection with State Street, causing the morning road closures.

"It created a little bit of a mess that we're still cleaning up right now," Neal said about five hours after responding to the break.

Southbound State Street traffic was expected to resume by noon, but Chicago Street will remain closed west to Crystal Street for excavation, Neal said. About 30 nearby properties, a combination of homes and businesses, could be without water for the rest of the day.

Asphalt work to repair the road will take place over the next week.

Members of the utilities, public works and streets departments responded to the break.