Sheriff: Beach Park man arrested after stepping out of vehicle with gun

A Beach Park man who stepped out of his vehicle with a gun during a traffic stop was shot with a Taser and before his arrest Monday night and later pepper sprayed while resisting officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Quentin Newbrey, 34, of the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road, now faces three counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges resisting arrest and reckless driving, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said a sheriff's deputy on patrol saw Newbrey driving in a reckless manner before pulling into the Beach Mobile Home Park at about 7 p.m. Monday. The deputy followed Newbrey and saw him got out of his car and quickly walk over to the front door of a nearby mobile home while armed with a semi-automatic pistol, Covelli said.

Newbrey dropped the weapon when ordered to by the deputy, but then pulled his pants down and urinated on the side of the mobile home, according to Covelli. The deputy shot Newbrey with a Taser and was able to take him into custody, sheriff's police said.

Newbrey, who authorities say was not injured, was taken to the Lake County jail, where he resisted correctional officers and was pepper sprayed.

He remained in jail Tuesday on $75,000 bail. He is due in court May 20.