'Restore the Canopy' event May 22 in Hoffman Estates

The Hoffman Estates Sustainability Commission, in partnership with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, is offering free saplings to residents during a drive-through "Restore the Canopy" event on Saturday, May 22.

From 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Center, 2305 Pembroke Ave., residents can receive up to two trees per household.

The trees should not be planted in parkways, and residents should consider how the trees may affect utilities and drainage as they grow.