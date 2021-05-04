Report: Chicago Auto Show moving to July

The Chicago Auto Show is being delayed until July and will take place, in part, outside, according to a report in Crain's Chicago Business.

The annual event that normally takes place in February, will also be smaller and shorter than normal.

The Crain's report said the auto show will take place between July 15 and July 19.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make the announcement today as part of larger announcement about reopening parts of the state as the state and country recover from the pandemic.