Lightfoot announces plan to 'fully reopen' Chicago by July 4

Unlike last summer, Chicago's beaches are expected to be open with some safety protocols put in place to maintain low COVID-19 infection transmissions rates. Associated Press File Photo/March 24, 2020

Officials have begun offering a clearer picture of how the state will reopen as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot today announced plans for a variety of events that will take place this summer with some health restrictions in place in an effort to prevent greater spread of the respiratory disease as health officials continue vaccination efforts. That includes a return of the Chicago Auto Show in July, which will take place both indoors and outside.

Pritzker called the news a "huge step away from the challenges of the pandemic and toward normalcy."

Lightfoot said her goal is to have the city fully reopened by July 4.

Many other events and activities that were canceled or restricted last summer will be allowed to take place this year, officials announced at the news conference today at McCormick Place in the city.