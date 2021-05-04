Feder: John Kass walks back 'enemy of the people' blast at media

Rebuked by his colleagues for promoting a tweet that referred to the media as "the enemy of the people," Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass now says he shouldn't have done it.

As reported here last week Kass retweeted a comment from Tom Bevan, co-founder of RealClearPolitics, that included the slur on his profession along with a headline about victims of police shootings.

On his WGN Radio podcast "The Chicago Way" Saturday, Kass said: "But I don't want to believe that journalism and journalists are the enemy of the people. I want to believe that journalists bring light to chaos, order, reason. And despite the suggestion of some, I don't want journalists subjected to violence.

"But there were other ways for me to make a point about the dangerous and willful lack of context in headlines. I should not have retweeted a political slogan. In my heart I wasn't endorsing the idea that media is the enemy of the people. Is retweet an endorsement? I was angry at the irresponsible headlines. But I did it, and got hammered for it, and lesson learned."

