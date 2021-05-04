COVID-19 update: 40,361 more shots, 19 more deaths, 2,211 new cases

State health officials today announced 40,361 more COVID-19 doses were administered over the past 24 hours statewide.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said figures from pharmacy chains have still yet to be updated because of a "national outage" in the pharmacy reporting system.

The total number of vaccines administered statewide is now up to 9,450,418, Illinois Department of Public Health records show.

IDPH also announced 19 more COVID-19 deaths along with 2,211 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 22,066, while 1,343,988 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Hospitals statewide are reporting 2,074 patients are being treated for the virus, with 493 of them in intensive care beds.

The number of hospitalized patients has increased by 158 in just the past two days. Patientloads at hospitals in Will, Lake and McHenry counties have increased in the past few days, contributing the statewide increase, according to IDPH records. However, the state's seven-day average number of patients is still declining and now sits at 2,035 for the past week.

And the state's seven-day case positivity average is at 3.3%, it's lowest point since the end of March.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population and shows the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.