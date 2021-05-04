72-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in St. Charles

The St. Charles Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing Alzheimer's patient.

The resident is a 72-year-old man with gray hair and a birthmark on the top of his head, according to police officials. He was last seen wearing a black and green fleece and flannel button-up, jeans and dark shoes.

The missing patient left an assisted living center at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Peck Road and Route 64, according to the officials. Residents who believe they have seen the resident are advised to call 911.