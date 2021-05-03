Strong storms with hail, tornadoes could hit suburbs today

The suburbs could see strong thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening. Daily Herald file photo

The suburbs could see some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and could produce large hail and tornadoes.

If you hear thunder, move indoors and you should have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts, the weather service advises.

The system is forecast to move into the area after 4 p.m., with the greatest risk to the suburbs between 6 and 8 p.m.

The greatest risk for severe weather is south of a line from Rockford to Waukegan.