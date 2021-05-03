Strong storms with hail, tornadoes could hit suburbs today
Updated 5/3/2021 10:30 AM
The suburbs could see some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
Storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and could produce large hail and tornadoes.
If you hear thunder, move indoors and you should have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts, the weather service advises.
The system is forecast to move into the area after 4 p.m., with the greatest risk to the suburbs between 6 and 8 p.m.
The greatest risk for severe weather is south of a line from Rockford to Waukegan.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.