Pritzker says state might ease more COVID-19 restrictions soon

Illinois could ease more COVID-19 restrictions as soon as next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday if health metrics continue in a positive direction.

That would mean the state shifts to a "Bridge Phase," that increases capacity at festivals, social events, concert and other activities.

"It looks to me like we're on a decent trajectory. I can't say exactly what day that is," Pritkzer said. "It looks to me, if you look at all the hospitalization admissions data, we're in decent shape and moving exactly as I would hope toward the Bridge Phase."

After a decline in COVID-19 infections in February through mid-March, cases and hospitalizations started to climb bringing fears of a significant surge although metrics have been inching back down.

Hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 is one key metric experts watch carefully to ensure enough beds are available.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,963 COVID-19 patients Sunday night. Average hospitalizations have steadily declined in the last week.

The number of COVID-19 vaccination shots administered dropped to 16,920 Sunday, although officials said that low count is partly due to some retail pharmacies not yet reporting their tallies.

The seven-day average is now 78,440. The last time vaccinations fell to a comparable level was Saturday, Feb. 20 with 13,264 shots.

Illinois reported 2,049 new COVID-19 cases Monday; the seven-day average is 2,658. Twenty eight more people died of the respiratory disease.

The federal government has delivered 11,802,395 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 9,410,057 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,119,343 people -- 32% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,341,777 and 22,047 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.