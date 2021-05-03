Palatine elementary school gets 'all clear' from police, students return to class

Students are returning to Lincoln Elementary School in Palatine after a being rerouted to another school early Monday morning because of an undisclosed safety issue, according to a message on the school's website.

"We have received the all clear from the Palatine Police Department and our students are being transported via buses back to Lincoln," the message reads. "Our staff and students did a wonderful job responding quickly to the situation and we appreciate everyone's' support in keeping safety at the forefront of our schools."

School officials sent arriving Lincoln students to Sundling Junior High early this morning due to what they described as a "safety concern."

Palatine police Cmdr. Bruce Morris said police determined there was no verified threat to the school.

"Class is back to normal," he wrote in an email. "I cannot offer further comment, as there is an active investigation into the matter."