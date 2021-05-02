State reports new COVID-19 cases down from previous day

The number of new COVID-19 cases is down, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH Sunday reported 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 27 additional deaths.

Most of the deaths occurred in Cook County, which had 10 cases, ranging in age from a man in his 20s to two women and three men in their 80s.

One women in her 50s died in Kane County, while one woman in her 70s died in McHenry County.

The number is down from Saturday, when 2,813 new confirmedd and probable cases were reported, including 32 deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 1,339,728 cases, including 22,019 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,159 specimens for a total of 22,822,562.

As of Saturday, 1,916 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 472 patients were in the ICU and 225 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Also, Saturday, 44,678 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 25-May 1, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25-May 1, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois has reached 11,802,395. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses.