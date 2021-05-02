One hospitalized after Elmhurst apartment fire

One person was hospitalized after an apartment fire in Elmhurst Sunday afternoon, according to Elmhurst city officials.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Elmhurst firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the 0-100 block of E. Lake Street. First responders found one person that was unresponsive and they were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the news release.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The state fire marshal is on the scene to aid in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.