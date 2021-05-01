Man found dead after Marengo house fire early Saturday morning

A man was found dead after a house fire in Marengo early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded at 4:33 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Hale Street for a reported house on fire, Marengo Fire Protection District Chief John Kimmel said.

"Even though our fire station is only a couple blocks away, our first arriving crews reported the house to be fully engulfed," Kimmel said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 90 minutes.

He said the fire protection district was not able to immediately disclose any additional information on the man. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been asked to assist with the investigation.