Introducing the Suburban Skyview, our new column of drone photography

Welcome to the Suburban Skyview, our new weekly column based on drone photography that gives you a different perspective on the suburbs.

We're going to try to capture landmarks, topical events, the change of seasons, everyday life and, when we can, some breathtaking views. If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see us photograph, please email us at skyview@dailyherald.com.

We have a fully trained and certified staff of drone pilots, but we'll consider submitted photos, too.

We decided to start with a fairly typical suburban scene: Rolling Meadows' elevated water tank at 3201 Central Road, just west of Rolling Meadows High School.

We chose it because it appears to be wearing a crown of sorts due to the installation of metal supports for a rehabilitation and repainting project that will be taking place until July.

Work began in March, and it includes the relocation of cellular equipment to a temporary tower. Contractor Jetco Ltd. will perform any structural repairs, repaint the tank both inside and out, then return the cellular equipment, according to the City of Rolling Meadows website.

The metal supports allow the installation of a protective curtain around the tank to minimize dust and overspray from landing on the surrounding area, including nearby homes and cars.

While an artistic and colorful graphic currently graces the west side of the water tower, the lettering scheme is asymmetrical as the city's name is spelled in black capital letters in two places on the opposite side.

Our view looks east on a clear afternoon at an altitude of just over 100 feet and was taken at a distance that would allow the entire tank to be included in the frame.

