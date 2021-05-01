Crash involving 8 cars in Riverwoods sends 9 to hospital
Updated 5/1/2021 6:26 PM
An eight-car crash in Riverwoods resulted in nine people being taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon, police said.
Authorities responded to Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Parkway about 12:04 p.m. after a person traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue had a medical emergency, causing a crash involving six cars on the roadway and two parked cars, according to Riverwoods Chief of Police Bruce Dayno.
First-responders took nine people to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police had no further information available Saturday.
