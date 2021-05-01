2,813 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths reported Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 2,813 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 32 additional deaths.

The dead included eight people in Cook County, three in DuPage County, three in Kane County, three in Lake County and one in Will County.

The department also reported that another 88,753 vaccine doses were administered Friday, in line with the seven-day rolling average of 87,494, but down about 15,000 from Thursday.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 24-30 is 3.5%, up slightly from 3.4%.

As of Friday night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers were only marginally different from the day before.