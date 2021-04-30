New Des Plaines mayor to take office Monday

Des Plaines Mayor-elect Andrew Goczkowski will take the oath of office when the city council meets Monday night. So will incumbent council members Mark Lysakowski of the 1st Ward and Carla Brookman of the 5th Ward, new aldermen Sean Oskerka of the 3rd Ward and Patricia L. Smith of the 7th Ward and Clerk-elect Jessica Mastalski. The meeting is set for 7 p.m., and it will be held remotely due to the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting can be viewed at desplaines.org/accessdesplaines and on local cable Channel 17. The meeting may also be viewed in person at city hall, but attendance will be limited.