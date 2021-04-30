Livestreamed weddings in Cook County to start Monday
Updated 4/30/2021 7:50 PM
Couples looking to tie the knot before a Cook County judge can do so starting Monday via livestreamed ceremonies, Chief Judge Timothy Evans' office announced Friday.
Ceremonies conducted via telephone are also an option for couples without access to Zoom.
Zoom ceremonies in Cook County will take place every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, except on holidays, as well as on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
•For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.