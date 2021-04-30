Livestreamed weddings in Cook County to start Monday

Couples looking to tie the knot before a Cook County judge can do so starting Monday via livestreamed ceremonies, Chief Judge Timothy Evans' office announced Friday.

Ceremonies conducted via telephone are also an option for couples without access to Zoom.

Zoom ceremonies in Cook County will take place every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, except on holidays, as well as on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

