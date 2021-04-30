Lake County's newest sheriff's deputy is a dog named Danno

The Lake Count sheriff's office has announced its newest recruit -- a 20-month-old German shepherd named Danno.

The dog's name was submitted by fifth-grader Norah Gault of Barrington, as part of the sheriff's office naming contest. Norah is a student in Barrington Unit District 220.

Danno met his human partner, Deputy Andrew Martini on April 26. The two will undergo two months of intense training, consisting of canine psychology, obedience, agility, tracking, scent detection, and more. After the initial training, Danno will be officially sworn-in as a sheriff's deputy.

Lake County youths submitted nearly 1,000 votes for various names for the police dog during the sheriff's office's naming contest.

"I think everyone who grew up watching Hawaii Five-O will have a light-hearted appreciation for the name Danno," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release Friday. "We are very excited to welcome Canine Danno to our team and we are thrilled Norah Gault selected such a great name. I truly enjoyed the enthusiasm from the youth of our community in helping us pick out a name for our newest canine."